Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 708.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 426.7% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after buying an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $47,146,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cintas by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 615,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,895,000 after purchasing an additional 156,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 822,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,970,000 after purchasing an additional 155,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total value of $5,635,821.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,618,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $325.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,315. The stock has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $344.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.46.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 27.57% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.