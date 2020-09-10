Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of CLW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.30. 588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,190. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.89. Clearwater Paper has a 12-month low of $11.88 and a 12-month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $519.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Counselling Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

