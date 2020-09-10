Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.44. Clough Global Equity Fund shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 40,834 shares changing hands.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.1104 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

In other news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 25,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $299,343.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.