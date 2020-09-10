Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.41. Clough Global Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 126,299 shares trading hands.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0897 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%.

In related news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 69,000 shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $661,710.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,751. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 174,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 55,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

