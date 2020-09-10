CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNO. B. Riley raised CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 24,476.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNO traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $16.87. 11,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. CNO Financial Group has a one year low of $8.79 and a one year high of $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.57.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.20 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.