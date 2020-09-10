Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Coeur Mining Inc (NYSE:CDE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.47.

Several research firms have commented on CDE. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Coeur Mining from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $240,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 14.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 32.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.26. 104,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,720,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.97. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada.

