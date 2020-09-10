Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

COMM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Commscope from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Commscope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.54.

COMM stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.69. Commscope has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.79.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Commscope had a negative net margin of 12.19% and a positive return on equity of 33.85%. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Commscope will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Commscope by 1,076.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Commscope in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Commscope in the first quarter worth about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Commscope by 72.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Commscope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commscope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

