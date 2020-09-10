Comparing Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) & VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -826.84% -296.19% -208.81% VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sigma Labs and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 1 1 0 2.50 VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sigma Labs presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 131.48%. VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 55.44%. Given Sigma Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sigma Labs is more favorable than VirTra Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Labs and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $400,000.00 21.20 -$6.32 million ($5.37) -0.40 VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.60 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -386.00

VirTra Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs. VirTra Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sigma Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Sigma Labs has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VirTra Systems beats Sigma Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

