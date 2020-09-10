Comparing Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and Profire Energy (NYSE:PFIE)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) and Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Profire Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 1.00% 9.51% 7.50% Profire Energy -6.05% -3.89% -3.55%

Risk & Volatility

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profire Energy has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Profire Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure $241.69 million 1.36 $52.01 million $1.32 5.48 Profire Energy $38.98 million 0.90 $2.02 million N/A N/A

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Profire Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and Profire Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure 0 3 6 0 2.67 Profire Energy 0 1 0 0 2.00

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $10.94, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Profire Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.6% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of Profire Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Profire Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure beats Profire Energy on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites. It also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and Railtronix, a real-time inventory management software. The company serves oil and natural gas exploration and production, and oilfield service companies. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc., an oilfield technology company, provides burner- and chemical-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. It assists energy production companies in the production and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner-management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex and multi-faceted oilfield appliances; safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, and other combustion related equipment; and chemical-management systems to monitor and manage chemical-injection process to ensure that optimal levels of chemicals are injected. The company also sells and installs its systems in France, Italy, Argentina, India, Nigeria, the Middle East, Australia, and Brazil. Profire Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Lindon, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.