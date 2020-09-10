Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue GBX 12.30 Dividend

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.30 ($0.16) per share on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Computacenter stock opened at GBX 2,266 ($29.61) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 25.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,016 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,661.41. Computacenter has a 12-month low of GBX 900 ($11.76) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,404 ($31.41).

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($26.24) price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($17.25) to GBX 1,600 ($20.91) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Computacenter from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,891.60 ($24.72).

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

