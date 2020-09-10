Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.07%.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $230.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

In other news, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 42,649 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $161,213.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brent M. Stevens sold 6,695 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $25,106.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 891,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,513 shares of company stock valued at $580,043. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Concrete Pumping in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

