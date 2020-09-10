Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) was downgraded by research analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

CNST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.17, a current ratio of 19.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.73.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,313,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,289,000 after buying an additional 226,117 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 28,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,564,000 after buying an additional 652,036 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 72,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

