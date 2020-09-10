Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners Inc (NASDAQ:ROAD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROAD shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut shares of Construction Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles E. Owens sold 195,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $3,870,794.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,279,899 shares of company stock valued at $22,003,463. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROAD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the second quarter valued at about $41,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,450,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,520,000 after buying an additional 1,038,931 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Construction Partners by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,635,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,330,000 after buying an additional 1,008,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,362,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 202,926 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,139,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROAD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,704. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.96 million, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.93. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

