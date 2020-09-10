Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at BTIG Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

CRBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

CRBP stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $755.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

