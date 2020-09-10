Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.79% and a negative net margin of 1,596.42%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 48,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 17,820 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

