Cortex (CTXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.59 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 14% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Cortex has a market cap of $28.59 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045228 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $555.36 or 0.05311217 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00037159 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00053337 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Cortex (CRYPTO:CTXC) is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cortex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

