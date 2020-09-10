Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target Increased to $285.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $265.00 to $285.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COUP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $229.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $260.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of -192.95 and a beta of 1.43. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $353.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $301.61 and its 200 day moving average is $224.17.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.12% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $377,609.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,896.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total transaction of $219,164.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,690,461 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.