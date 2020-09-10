COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of COVESTRO AG/S in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded COVESTRO AG/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. COVESTRO AG/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

COVESTRO AG/S stock opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. COVESTRO AG/S has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 55.11 and a beta of 1.56.

COVESTRO AG/S (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. COVESTRO AG/S had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.40%. As a group, analysts expect that COVESTRO AG/S will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About COVESTRO AG/S

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

