Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Covetrus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Covetrus from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Covetrus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get Covetrus alerts:

NASDAQ:CVET opened at $20.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.19. Covetrus has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $25.21. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.72.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.19. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 22.40%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Covetrus’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ludlow sold 52,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $1,092,378.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,352.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Covetrus by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,768,000 after acquiring an additional 292,457 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Covetrus by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Covetrus by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,525,000 after acquiring an additional 75,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.