Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $6.00

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 24.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on REVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rev Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.94. Rev Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $506.61 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 2.92.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rev Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 5,142,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 834,288 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth $1,147,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rev Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group during the second quarter worth $779,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

