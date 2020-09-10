Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,753,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 166,991 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Crescent Point Energy worth $4,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,061,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 559,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 686,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.55. The stock has a market cap of $762.19 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.67.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

Featured Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.