Critical Comparison: Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (OTCMKTS:CMG)

Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Chipotle Mexican Grill shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.76 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill $5.59 billion 6.61 $350.16 million $14.05 94.02

Chipotle Mexican Grill has higher revenue and earnings than Noble Roman’s.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Noble Roman’s and Chipotle Mexican Grill, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Chipotle Mexican Grill 0 17 15 0 2.47

Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus price target of $1,116.00, indicating a potential downside of 15.52%. Given Chipotle Mexican Grill’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Chipotle Mexican Grill is more favorable than Noble Roman’s.

Profitability

This table compares Noble Roman’s and Chipotle Mexican Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Noble Roman’s -7.77% -10.33% -4.06% Chipotle Mexican Grill 4.55% 17.24% 5.59%

Risk and Volatility

Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Chipotle Mexican Grill beats Noble Roman’s on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Noble Roman’s

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide pizza, pasta, salads, sub sandwiches, and other related menu items. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 2,854 franchised or licensed outlets. The company has operations in 50 states of the United States. Noble Roman's, Inc. was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

