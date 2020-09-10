Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Crocs in a report released on Tuesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The firm had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. CL King cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $43.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Crocs by 153.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at $24,834,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 550.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after buying an additional 503,025 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 164.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 768,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,055,000 after buying an additional 477,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

