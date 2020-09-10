Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) has been assigned a $10.00 target price by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRON. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRON opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $6.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $11.81.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.29 million. Cronos Group had a net margin of 1,729.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cronos Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd Kevin Abraham acquired 15,000 shares of Cronos Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $86,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 7,512.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 122,445 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cronos Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

