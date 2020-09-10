CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.20

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.23, with a volume of 4835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.91.

CVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 1.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 50,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.