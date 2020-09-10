Cynthia Lynn Walker Acquires 1,000 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Stock

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Director Cynthia Lynn Walker purchased 1,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,657.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cynthia Lynn Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 25th, Cynthia Lynn Walker bought 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.46 per share, with a total value of $250,920.00.

SRE opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,002,000 after purchasing an additional 57,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Sempra Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.06.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

