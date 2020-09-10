D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) Stock Price Up 12.5%

D-Box Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO) shares rose 12.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 301,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 700,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 million and a P/E ratio of -3.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.06.

D-Box Technologies (TSE:DBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.23 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D-Box Technologies Inc. will post 0.0096552 earnings per share for the current year.

D-Box Technologies Company Profile (TSE:DBO)

D-BOX Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and commercializes motion systems for the entertainment, and simulation and training markets worldwide. It produces motion effects programmed for visual content, which are sent to a motion system integrated either within a platform, a seat, or various types of equipment.

