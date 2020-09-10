D John Deer Sells 89,900 Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Stock

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) insider D John Deer sold 89,900 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,042 ($65.88), for a total value of £4,532,758 ($5,922,851.17).

D John Deer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Renishaw alerts:

On Friday, August 14th, D John Deer sold 5,350 shares of Renishaw stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,850 ($63.37), for a total value of £259,475 ($339,050.05).

On Thursday, June 25th, D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,905 ($51.03), for a total value of £390,500 ($510,257.42).

On Tuesday, June 23rd, D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,904 ($51.01), for a total value of £390,400 ($510,126.75).

On Friday, June 19th, D John Deer sold 10,000 shares of Renishaw stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,921 ($51.23), for a total value of £392,100 ($512,348.10).

LON RSW opened at GBX 5,055 ($66.05) on Thursday. Renishaw plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,345 ($69.84). The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,637.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,889.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,922.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

RSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Renishaw from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,940 ($38.42) target price on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Renishaw from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,300 ($56.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,531.67 ($46.15).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

See Also: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.