DA Davidson Initiates Coverage on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Investment analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on eGain from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Roth Capital increased their target price on eGain from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on eGain from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of EGAN stock opened at $13.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $356.61 million, a PE ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. eGain has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.85.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. eGain had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 9.91%.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $553,100. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 744,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 668,616 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,056,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 731,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 203,662 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in eGain by 349.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 145,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,129 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

