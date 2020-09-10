Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Daimler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Daimler from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DDAIF opened at $54.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of -195.68 and a beta of 1.67. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

