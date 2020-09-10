Dan H. Arnold Sells 1,956 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,189,328.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LPLA opened at $80.39 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $99.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average of $70.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 54.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,362,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 896,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,295,000 after purchasing an additional 73,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

