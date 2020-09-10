Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter valued at $141,809,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 49.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the second quarter valued at $159,842,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $941,564,000 after buying an additional 619,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 21.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,778,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,630,000 after buying an additional 488,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 38,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $7,985,570.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,751,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William King sold 26,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.09, for a total value of $5,371,846.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,821 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,062.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 530,474 shares of company stock worth $104,501,669 over the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $205.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.26. The firm has a market cap of $139.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $210.57.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $163.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Danaher from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.73.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

