DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.53

Shares of DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ:DRIO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and traded as high as $16.44. DarioHealth shares last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 83,235 shares changing hands.

DRIO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Aegis initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on DarioHealth from $8.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ThinkEquity initiated coverage on DarioHealth in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.86. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 165.09% and a negative net margin of 293.20%. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 85,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 59,712 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices in the United States, Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company's flagship product, Dario, also known as Dario Smart Diabetes Management Solution, is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device.

