Datacoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. In the last seven days, Datacoin has traded down 38.6% against the dollar. Datacoin has a total market cap of $8,289.48 and approximately $1.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006087 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004727 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001276 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000472 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00032352 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Datacoin

DTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

