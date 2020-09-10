David Domzalski Buys 75,000 Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) Stock

Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) CEO David Domzalski purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,315,966 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,033.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Menlo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Menlo Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $226.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.07.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MNLO. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Menlo Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Grace Capital bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

About Menlo Therapeutics

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

