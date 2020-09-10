David Golub Acquires 7,206 Shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub bought 7,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $94,758.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,865.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Golub bought 31,558 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.87 per share, for a total transaction of $406,151.46.

On Monday, August 31st, David Golub bought 4,531 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.05 per share, for a total transaction of $59,129.55.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub bought 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub bought 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.57 per share, for a total transaction of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

GBDC opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.39. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

