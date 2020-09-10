David Kanen Buys 9,000 Shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Stock

BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) Director David Kanen acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, David Kanen acquired 9,406 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $40,069.56.

On Wednesday, August 19th, David Kanen acquired 249,937 shares of BBQ stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $787,301.55.

NYSE:BBQ opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13. BBQ Holdings has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

BBQ (NYSE:BBQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12).

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BBQ from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BBQ stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BBQ Holdings (NYSE:BBQ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned 0.71% of BBQ worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants.

