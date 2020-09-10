David Volkert Sells 128,168 Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) Stock

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) Senior Officer David Volkert sold 128,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.21, for a total transaction of C$1,180,401.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$758,546.76.

David Volkert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 17th, David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,800.00.

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$9.32 on Thursday. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.91.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$61.68 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, August 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$8.60 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

