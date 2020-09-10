Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.49

Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.49 and last traded at $18.35, with a volume of 13843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Delphi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.30. Delphi Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. Analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,917,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,240 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,303,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,067,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Delphi Technologies by 6,412.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,036,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,357 shares in the last quarter.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DLPH)

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

