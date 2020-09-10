DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of DermTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

DMTK stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. DermTech has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $188.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.77.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.21). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.48% and a negative net margin of 599.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 25.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,704 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,418,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

