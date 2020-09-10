Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of $24.35 and a 12-month high of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Descartes Systems Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

