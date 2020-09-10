Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $75.16

Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.16 and traded as high as $76.71. Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at $76.50, with a volume of 223,597 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of 156.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$63.86.

About Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

