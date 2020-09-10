Desjardins Initiates Coverage on GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)

Investment analysts at Desjardins started coverage on shares of GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Desjardins’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 127.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.40 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.60 price objective on shares of GalianoGoldInc . in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on GalianoGoldInc . from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

NYSE GAU opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.96. GalianoGoldInc . has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67.

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GalianoGoldInc . will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,141,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GalianoGoldInc . in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

