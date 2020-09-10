Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.20 ($40.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Warburg Research set a €40.60 ($47.76) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

ETR:DBAN opened at €31.75 ($37.35) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.71. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a twelve month low of €22.20 ($26.12) and a twelve month high of €42.50 ($50.00).

About Deutsche Beteiligungs

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.