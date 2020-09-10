Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) Given a €175.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €155.53 ($182.98).

ETR:DB1 opened at €151.60 ($178.35) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. Deutsche Boerse has a 12 month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12 month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The company has a market cap of $27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €157.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €147.79.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

