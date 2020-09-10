Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.38

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VRT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 18729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

VRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 125.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.49.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:VRT)

