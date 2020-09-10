DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €14.50 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of DIC Asset and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of DIC Asset and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get DIC Asset alerts:

Shares of DIC stock opened at €11.12 ($13.08) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.65, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $879.28 million and a P/E ratio of 10.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.80. DIC Asset has a fifty-two week low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a fifty-two week high of €17.40 ($20.47).

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one o f Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 178 assets with a combined market value of c.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for DIC Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIC Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.