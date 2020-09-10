Dieter Ehrmanntraut Sells 1,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE APH opened at $106.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.71. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after acquiring an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,025,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $584,885,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,491,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $473,112,000 after buying an additional 331,959 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Amphenol by 9.1% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,778,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,663,000 after buying an additional 68,655 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.90.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

