Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will announce sales of $6.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.14 billion and the lowest is $6.09 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $25.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.29 billion to $25.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $25.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLTR shares. BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $91.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.94. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

