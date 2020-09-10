DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $16.04

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.04 and traded as high as $16.34. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 384,915 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 992,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after buying an additional 29,160 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 178,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,770,000.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Read More: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.